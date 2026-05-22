The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps published on its official website the requirements that all Texas drivers must meet in order to renew their driver’s license online.

In these cases, it is not only necessary to present all the necessary documentation, but also to be within the age range where this procedure is allowed, since otherwise it will be necessary to choose an alternative route.

Texas will prohibit renewing a driver’s license for those who are this age, even if they present all the papers

To be able to renew a driver’s license online, it is an absolute requirement to be under 79 years old, otherwise the applicant will not be considered eligible to renew their license this way even if they meet the rest of the documents and requirements, so they will have to inquire about renewing in person.

In addition, it will be necessary to meet requirements such as

Having renewed their last driver’s license in person

Renewing a Class C, M, or CM driver’s license, or any CDL class license

The license must expire within 2 years, or have been expired for less than that amount of time

Being over 18 or turning 18 within 30 days

Neither vision nor physical and mental health affected the applicant’s ability to drive

Having a valid medical certificate on file

The license being renewed is valid and there are no arrest warrants or outstanding fines

Being a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number on record

Documents that must be presented to renew the driver’s license

Those who meet all the eligibility criteria will need to have

The most recent driver’s license

An email address to receive the temporary driver’s license

A valid credit card (MasterCard, Visa, Discover or American Express)

The last 4 digits of Social Security

To process this document online it will be necessary to click here.