En esta noticia
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) keeps published on its official website the requirements that all Texas drivers must meet in order to renew their driver’s license online.
In these cases, it is not only necessary to present all the necessary documentation, but also to be within the age range where this procedure is allowed, since otherwise it will be necessary to choose an alternative route.
Texas will prohibit renewing a driver’s license for those who are this age, even if they present all the papers
To be able to renew a driver’s license online, it is an absolute requirement to be under 79 years old, otherwise the applicant will not be considered eligible to renew their license this way even if they meet the rest of the documents and requirements, so they will have to inquire about renewing in person.
In addition, it will be necessary to meet requirements such as
- Having renewed their last driver’s license in person
- Renewing a Class C, M, or CM driver’s license, or any CDL class license
- The license must expire within 2 years, or have been expired for less than that amount of time
- Being over 18 or turning 18 within 30 days
- Neither vision nor physical and mental health affected the applicant’s ability to drive
- Having a valid medical certificate on file
- The license being renewed is valid and there are no arrest warrants or outstanding fines
- Being a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number on record
Documents that must be presented to renew the driver’s license
Those who meet all the eligibility criteria will need to have
- The most recent driver’s license
- An email address to receive the temporary driver’s license
- A valid credit card (MasterCard, Visa, Discover or American Express)
- The last 4 digits of Social Security
To process this document online it will be necessary to click here.