United States authorities specify to all new applicants for driver’s licenses Real ID which required documents they must present in order to complete the process.

In that context, those who want to apply for this license in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio or any other area in the country will have to make sure they have all the conditions -- and the paperwork to back them up -- that the different licensing agencies will require to avoid any inconvenience.

The document everyone must present to apply for a Real ID driver’s license

According to what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed, one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is proving that you have a Social Security number (SSN).

For this, applicants may present

W-2 form.

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

This documentation allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

Other requirements needed for the process

The different agencies will also request documentation that proves

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of primary residence

Legal status in the United States

It is important to note that each state may require additional requirements, so it is advisable to check in advance with each office.

In addition, it is important to gather all the documentation before going to the corresponding office to avoid any delay or rejection of the application.

What this type of driver’s license is used for in the United States

The Real ID driver’s license meets the security criteria set by the Real ID Act, so it is accepted for different official uses such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding federally regulated commercial flights

For this reason, it is one of the most commonly used documents when boarding domestic flights and complying with TSA checks.