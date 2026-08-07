The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers different tax relief options to United States taxpayers. The Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) is the refundable part of the Child Tax Credit (Child Tax Credit).

Those who meet the conditions will not only be able to claim the ACTC when filing their tax return , but could also combine it with other tax benefits intended for families, child care, and education.

Approved payments: Who can access the ACTC?

The IRS states that taxpayers who meet the requirements of the Child Tax Credit and who also:

Have at least USD 2,500 in earned income during the tax year.

The child tax credit exceeds the federal tax they owe, allowing part of the benefit to be refundable.

The taxpayer and each qualifying child have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) authorized for work issued before the filing deadline.

In addition, the qualifying child must:

Be under 17 years old when the tax year ends.

Be claimed as a dependent.

Have lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year.

Not have provided more than half of their own support.

Be a U.S. citizen.

What other tax credits is it compatible with?

The ACTC is compatible with the following tax benefits: