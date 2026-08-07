A nonprofit organization in Hawaii has opened a call and is offering free housing on the island in exchange for helping with the daily care of rescued animals.

This program is offered by Selah’s Pig Sanctuary, a sanctuary dedicated to providing refuge for pigs that were abandoned, mistreated, or neglected.

The position offers free lodging on the property in exchange for 20 hours per week of work.

What volunteers who sign up for this program will have to do

The opening is for a Pig Caretaker in Keaau, Hawaii.

Whoever is selected will have to help with the daily tasks related to the well-being of pigs rescued and living in the sanctuary.

The main duties of this role are

Feed the animals in the morning and at night

Change and refill the water in the containers

Monitor the health and behavior of each pig

Provide care, affection, and socialization activities

Keep the areas where the animals live clean

Keep basic records on health and behavior

Work with other volunteers and sanctuary staff

Benefits offered by this volunteer opportunity

According to the announcement, this position exchanges work for lodging. Although it is 100% voluntary, it offers

Free living space

Hands-on experience in animal care

Participation in an organization dedicated to animal rescue

Collaborative environment

The possibility of living in Hawaii while carrying out the activity

How to apply for this volunteer opportunity

Those interested in this position must send a resume and a cover letter explaining their interest to info@selahspigsanctuary.com . There is time until today, August 7, to submit the application, since the person is expected to join starting August 15.