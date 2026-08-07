En esta noticia
A nonprofit organization in Hawaii has opened a call and is offering free housing on the island in exchange for helping with the daily care of rescued animals.
This program is offered by Selah’s Pig Sanctuary, a sanctuary dedicated to providing refuge for pigs that were abandoned, mistreated, or neglected.
The position offers free lodging on the property in exchange for 20 hours per week of work.
What volunteers who sign up for this program will have to do
The opening is for a Pig Caretaker in Keaau, Hawaii.
Whoever is selected will have to help with the daily tasks related to the well-being of pigs rescued and living in the sanctuary.
The main duties of this role are
- Feed the animals in the morning and at night
- Change and refill the water in the containers
- Monitor the health and behavior of each pig
- Provide care, affection, and socialization activities
- Keep the areas where the animals live clean
- Keep basic records on health and behavior
- Work with other volunteers and sanctuary staff
Benefits offered by this volunteer opportunity
According to the announcement, this position exchanges work for lodging. Although it is 100% voluntary, it offers
- Free living space
- Hands-on experience in animal care
- Participation in an organization dedicated to animal rescue
- Collaborative environment
- The possibility of living in Hawaii while carrying out the activity
How to apply for this volunteer opportunity
Those interested in this position must send a resume and a cover letter explaining their interest to info@selahspigsanctuary.com. There is time until today, August 7, to submit the application, since the person is expected to join starting August 15.
Although an essential requirement is to be an adult in order to apply, it is advisable to first verify whether there are any documentary requirements that must be met.