United States, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia maintain strict requirements for the entry of visitors that everyone interested in visiting these destinations must respect so that the trip can be authorized.

One of the main ones is related to the validity of each traveler’s passport, since these nations establish rules on the required validity of this document and checking them is essential in order to renew the identification on time in case it does not meet the standards.

United States rules on the passports of international travelers

The United States makes it mandatory for all travelers to present a fully valid document for the entire planned stay in the country and for an additional six months after the departure date. This rule does not apply to citizens of the nations that are part of the so-called “6-Month Club”, who only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is essential not only for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or ESTA authorization.

Dominican Republic rules on the passports of international travelers

The Dominican Republic requires all travelers entering as tourists to have a passport with validity of at least 6 months at the time of travel.

For countries in the European Union, England, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, and Ecuador, until December 31 of this year , travel is allowed with a passport that is valid only for the duration of their stay in the country.

Colombia rules on the passports of international travelers

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that all foreigners who want to visit the country must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport (a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of entry into the country is recommended)

Preferred passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

Foreigner ID card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

International travel: essential information everyone should know

In addition, the international authorities will also require