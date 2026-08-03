En esta noticia
Blend banana peels and baking soda with water is an ideal alternative for those who choose to make homemade preparations to include in their everyday cleaning routines.
This combination is used to clean different surfaces, help loosen dirt, and neutralize bad odors, while also giving a second life to a normally discarded material.
Blend banana peels together with baking soda: what it is used for
On one hand, banana peels provide texture to distribute the preparation better across different surfaces, while baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to deodorize spaces.
What this baking soda and banana peel mixture is used for
Among its notable uses, are
- Clean countertops and washable surfaces
- Remove light dirt
- Clean flowerpots
- Deodorize trash cans and drains
- Clean containers and buckets before washing them
How to prepare the banana peel and baking soda mixture at home
To make this mixture you will need
- Peels from two bananas
- 2 teaspoons of baking soda
- 1 cup of water
Step by step to prepare the mixture
- Cut the banana peels into small pieces
- Place them in the blender and add the water
- Blend until you get a smooth mixture
- Add the baking soda and mix
- Pour the preparation into a container
How to apply this preparation step by step
The mixture is applied to the surface you want to clean using a sponge or a soft cloth.
The advice is to let this preparation sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the dirt and then gently scrub before wiping away the residue.