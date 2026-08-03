Blend banana peels and baking soda with water is an ideal alternative for those who choose to make homemade preparations to include in their everyday cleaning routines.

This combination is used to clean different surfaces, help loosen dirt, and neutralize bad odors, while also giving a second life to a normally discarded material.

Blend banana peels together with baking soda: what it is used for

On one hand, banana peels provide texture to distribute the preparation better across different surfaces, while baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and can be used to deodorize spaces.

What this baking soda and banana peel mixture is used for

Among its notable uses, are

Clean countertops and washable surfaces

Remove light dirt

Clean flowerpots

Deodorize trash cans and drains

Clean containers and buckets before washing them

How to prepare the banana peel and baking soda mixture at home

To make this mixture you will need

Peels from two bananas

2 teaspoons of baking soda

1 cup of water

Step by step to prepare the mixture

Cut the banana peels into small pieces

Place them in the blender and add the water

Blend until you get a smooth mixture

Add the baking soda and mix

Pour the preparation into a container

How to apply this preparation step by step

The mixture is applied to the surface you want to clean using a sponge or a soft cloth.

The advice is to let this preparation sit for a few minutes to make it easier to remove the dirt and then gently scrub before wiping away the residue.

It is always recommended to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.