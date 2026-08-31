The authorities in the United States specify to all new applicants for driver’s licenses Real ID what the mandatory documents are that they must present in order to carry out the process.

In that context, those who wish to apply for this license in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio or any other territory in the country will have to ensure that they have all the conditions -and the papers to support them- that the different licensing agencies will require to avoid any inconvenience.

The document that everyone must present to apply for a Real ID driver’s license

According to what was detailed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), one of the essential requirements to obtain this document is to show that you have a Social Security number (SSN).

For this, applicants can present

Social Security card

W-2 form

SSA-1099 form

1099 form issued by entities other than Social Security

Pay stub that includes the applicant’s name and Social Security number

This documentation allows the person’s identity to be verified before the license is issued.

Other requirements needed to complete the process for this license

The different agencies will also request documentation that proves

Full legal name

Date of birth

Two proofs of principal address

Legal status in the United States

It is important to note that each state may require additional requirements, so it is advisable to check in advance at each office.

In addition, it is important to gather all the documentation before going to the corresponding office to avoid any delay or rejection in the application.

What this type of license is used for in the United States

The Real ID driver’s license meets the security criteria established by the Real ID Act, so it is accepted for different official uses such as

Entering certain federal facilities

Accessing nuclear power plants

Boarding federally regulated commercial flights

For this reason, it is one of the most commonly used documents when boarding domestic flights and complying with TSA checks.