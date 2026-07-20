Keeping a American passport fully valid is essential for all Americans who plan to visit Mexico, since both Mexican and American authorities will request it as an essential requirement for the trip to be carried out.

According to Mexico’s immigration law, presenting a “valid and current passport” is a mandatory compliance condition for visiting the country.

Not having an up-to-date international ID can cause serious inconveniences both with airlines and with entry or exit processes, even resulting in a ban on travel or significant delays.

Mexico will prohibit travel from the United States for those who have postponed renewing their passport

Adult American passports generally have a maximum validity of 10 years, a fact that must be considered when planning an international trip.

If the document is expired, it can only be updated through renewal within 15 years after the time of issue.

If this period has been exceeded, a completely new document will need to be processed, as if applying for the first time.

In addition, as an additional requirement, Mexico requires American passengers to have at least one blank page in their international document so that the trip can be enabled.

What U.S. law says about trying to travel with an expired passport

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185) -Travel control for citizens and foreigners, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to the limitations and exceptions the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from, enter, or attempt to depart from or enter the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport.”

So the advice is always to verify validity before starting to plan the trip so there is time to make any necessary updates.