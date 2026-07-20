The United States, Mexico, and Spain are three of the most popular tourist destinations, ranking year after year among the favorites of thousands of travelers.

In that sense, all people who wish to visit these countries must first make sure they meet a fundamental requirement with their passports: that they are valid. Ensuring this point is essential so that, if needed, the document can be renewed before traveling, because otherwise both airlines and immigration authorities may prevent the trip from taking place .

United States passport requirements for those who want to travel for tourism

The United States requires all travelers to present a completely valid document throughout the planned stay in the country and for six additional months after the departure date, except in the case of nations that are within the so-called “6-Month Club,” which will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential for the time of travel but also for the prior documents that must be processed, such as the American visa or the ESTA authorization, for example.

Mexico passport requirements for those who wish to travel for tourism

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check with the selected airline about its policy on the matter,” the agency tells travelers.

Spain passport requirements for those who wish to travel for tourism

The Ministry of the Interior tells those visiting this territory that entry will also require a valid passport or travel document that proves identity, as long as it is considered valid under the international agreements to which Spain is a signatory.

“The travel document must be valid for up to three months after the intended date of departure from the Member States and must have been issued within the ten years prior to the date of entry,” it is specified in this case.

Other points that authorities will generally review

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as