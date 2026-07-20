The U.S. visa and passport are essential documents for entering the United States. Except for specific exceptions, the authorities require them at immigration checkpoints.

In that sense, there is a country that has flexible requirements for visits, so there are a number of alternative permits that can be presented in these cases and will still be considered valid when the trip is made by land or sea.

List of documents that can be shown at checkpoints to enter the United States legally

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) explains on its official website that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they can use their passport to verify identity, also have the option of presenting any of these credentials:

NEXUS or FAST/EXPRESS card

SENTRI registration card

In general, these documents can be presented for visits of up to 6 months.

In the case of children and teenagers, the requirements and accepted documents vary depending on the type of trip, so it is advisable to check the official CBP website before traveling.

Situations in which these travelers will need to have a U.S. visa

Although the United States and Canada are known for maintaining a flexible entry regime and a visa is not necessary for tourism, in the following cases it will be necessary to have a U.S. visa

Merchants traveling under the Treaty Trader

Relatives of permanent residents who plan to live in the United States