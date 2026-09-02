Mexico, El Salvador, and Argentina require a valid passport from foreign nationals to authorize their entry. Those who present it expired, damaged, or with insufficient validity may be rejected at immigration control.

The measure is not a new announcement: it is a requirement that the authorities reinforced at their border controls during 2026. The National Migration Institute, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs of El Salvador, and the National Directorate of Migration of Argentina monitor this requirement.

What changes with an expired passport in Mexico, El Salvador, and Argentina?

In Mexico, the INM does not set a minimum validity period, but requires that the passport cover the entire stay. An expired or damaged document can lead to additional questioning or outright rejection.

In El Salvador, the DGME requires a valid passport from foreign nationals outside the CA-4 bloc (Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua), who may enter with their identity document.

In Argentina, the DNM applies the same criterion to foreign nationals “outside the area,” outside Mercosur.

How does this requirement affect travelers, and what should they do?

The impact is logistical and economic: an expired passport can prevent boarding at the airport of origin. It can also lead to the loss of the ticket or a last-minute itinerary change.

Those traveling within Mercosur and associated countries can continue to enter Argentina with a valid ID card or national identity card. For this reason, specialists recommend checking the passport expiration date before buying tickets, since renewal may take weeks.

Key points for travelers