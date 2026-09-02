En esta noticia
The U.S. passport is an essential document for all citizens who intend to make international trips and also for those who use it as an approved Real ID alternative to identify themselves within the country.
In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to get one from scratch during September, but cannot attend the conventional service hours and days.
New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and other states will have different service locations depending on the day, intended to facilitate this process for those who have all the documentation.
Apply for the passport during September: all locations
According to the State Department, the available locations in September are as follows
Manchester EMS Building (82 Lacey Rd), Whiting, NJ
- Day: Wednesday, September 2
- Hours: 10am–3pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
White Plains Public Library (100 Martine Ave), White Plains, NY
- Day: Thursday, September 3
- Hours: 4pm–7pm
- Appointment required?: No
Lamar University Student Setzer Center (4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd), Beaumont, TX
- Day: Thursday, September 10
- Hours: 9am–2pm
- Appointment required?: No
Morrison-Talbott Library (215 Park St), Waterloo, IL
- Day: Friday, September 11
- Hours: 9am–3pm
- Appointment required?: No
Jones Creek Ranch Park (7714 FM 359 Rd), Richmond, TX
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 10am–2pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
USPS Snapper Creek Branch (11000 SW 104th St), Miami, FL
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 1pm–6pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Glen Ellyn Public Library (400 Duane St), Glen Ellyn, IL
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 9:30am–3:30pm
- Appointment required?: No
Liberty Post Office (1515 Sam Houston St), Liberty, TX
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 9am–3pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Worcester Fire Department (36 Church St), Worcester, NY
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 9am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
Centreville Main (14120A US29 Hwy), Centreville, VA
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 10:30am–1:30pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Bryon Public Library District (100 S Washington St), Byron, IL
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 10am–2pm
- Appointment required?: No
Bowers Civic Center (3401 Cultural Center Dr), Port Arthur, TX
- Day: Saturday, September 12
- Hours: 9am–2pm
- Appointment required?: No
Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL
- Day: Tuesday, September 15
- Hours: 9am–4pm
- Appointment required?: No
Treynor Community Center (11 W Main St), Treynor, IA
- Day: Tuesday, September 15
- Hours: 4pm–7:30pm
- Appointment required?: No
Litchfield Public Library (1205 South State St), Litchfield, IL
- Day: Tuesday, September 15
- Hours: 10am–4pm
- Appointment required?: No
Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL
- Day: Saturday, September 19
- Hours: 8am–12pm
- Appointment required?: No
Avon Grove Library (117 Rosehill Ave), West Grove, PA
- Day: Saturday, September 19
- Hours: 10am–4pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Glenwood Post Office (958 Rt 517), Glenwood, NJ
- Day: Saturday, September 19
- Hours: 9am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
Geauga County Library, Bainbridge Branch (17222 Snyder Rd), Bainbridge, OH
- Day: Saturday, September 19
- Hours: 9am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
City of Walnut (21201 La Puente Rd), Walnut, CA
- Day: Saturday, September 19
- Hours: 8am–2pm
- Appointment required?: No
Williston Park Library (494 Willis Ave, Unit B), Williston Park, NY
- Day: Tuesday, September 22
- Hours: 4pm–7pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Neptune Township Dept of Senior Services (1607 Corlies Ave), Neptune, NJ
- Day: Wednesday, September 23
- Hours: 10am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
Wichita Downtown Station (330 W 2nd St), Wichita, KS
- Day: Wednesday, September 23
- Hours: 3pm–6pm
- Appointment required?: No
University of California, Merced (5400 N Lake Rd), Merced, CA
- Day: Thursday, September 24
- Hours: 8:30am–3:30pm
- Appointment required?: No
Latzer Memorial Public Library (1001 9th St), Highland, IL
- Day: Friday, September 25
- Hours: 9am–3pm
- Appointment required?: No
Desoto Public Library (211 E Pleasant Run Rd, Unit C), Desoto, TX
- Day: Saturday, September 26
- Hours: 9am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
Office of Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (200 West 2nd St, Suite 102), Plainfield, NJ
- Day: Saturday, September 26
- Hours: 10am–1pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Downtown Boynton Beach Post Office (217 Seacrest Blvd), Boynton Beach, FL
- Day: Saturday, September 26
- Hours: 9am–2pm
- Appointment required?: No
South Houston Post Office (315 N Allenen Genoa Rd), South Houston, TX
- Day: Saturday, September 26
- Hours: 8am–1pm
- Appointment required?: No
Legislative Office of Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (200 West 2nd St, Ste 102), Plainfield, NJ
- Date: Saturday, September 26
- Hours: 10am–1pm
- Appointment required?: Yes
Documents needed to process the American passport at these locations
To carry out the process, it is essential to present the following documentation and comply with all these steps
- Complete the DS-11 form
- Provide physical evidence of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example)
- Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license
- Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification
- Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application
- Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are being processed)
When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the process can be checked at this link.