The U.S. passport is an essential document for all citizens who intend to make international trips and also for those who use it as an approved Real ID alternative to identify themselves within the country.

In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to get one from scratch during September, but cannot attend the conventional service hours and days.

New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and other states will have different service locations depending on the day, intended to facilitate this process for those who have all the documentation.

Apply for the passport during September: all locations

According to the State Department, the available locations in September are as follows

Manchester EMS Building (82 Lacey Rd), Whiting, NJ

Day: Wednesday, September 2

Hours: 10am–3pm

Appointment required?: Yes

White Plains Public Library (100 Martine Ave), White Plains, NY

Day: Thursday, September 3

Hours: 4pm–7pm

Appointment required?: No

Lamar University Student Setzer Center (4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd), Beaumont, TX

Day: Thursday, September 10

Hours: 9am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Morrison-Talbott Library (215 Park St), Waterloo, IL

Day: Friday, September 11

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: No

Jones Creek Ranch Park (7714 FM 359 Rd), Richmond, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 10am–2pm

Appointment required?: Yes

USPS Snapper Creek Branch (11000 SW 104th St), Miami, FL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 1pm–6pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Glen Ellyn Public Library (400 Duane St), Glen Ellyn, IL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9:30am–3:30pm

Appointment required?: No

Liberty Post Office (1515 Sam Houston St), Liberty, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Worcester Fire Department (36 Church St), Worcester, NY

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Centreville Main (14120A US29 Hwy), Centreville, VA

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 10:30am–1:30pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Bryon Public Library District (100 S Washington St), Byron, IL

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 10am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Bowers Civic Center (3401 Cultural Center Dr), Port Arthur, TX

Day: Saturday, September 12

Hours: 9am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL

Day: Tuesday, September 15

Hours: 9am–4pm

Appointment required?: No

Treynor Community Center (11 W Main St), Treynor, IA

Day: Tuesday, September 15

Hours: 4pm–7:30pm

Appointment required?: No

Litchfield Public Library (1205 South State St), Litchfield, IL

Day: Tuesday, September 15

Hours: 10am–4pm

Appointment required?: No

Fairmont City Community Center (4001 Cookson Rd), Fairmont, IL

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 8am–12pm

Appointment required?: No

Avon Grove Library (117 Rosehill Ave), West Grove, PA

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 10am–4pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Glenwood Post Office (958 Rt 517), Glenwood, NJ

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Geauga County Library, Bainbridge Branch (17222 Snyder Rd), Bainbridge, OH

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

City of Walnut (21201 La Puente Rd), Walnut, CA

Day: Saturday, September 19

Hours: 8am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

Williston Park Library (494 Willis Ave, Unit B), Williston Park, NY

Day: Tuesday, September 22

Hours: 4pm–7pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Neptune Township Dept of Senior Services (1607 Corlies Ave), Neptune, NJ

Day: Wednesday, September 23

Hours: 10am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Wichita Downtown Station (330 W 2nd St), Wichita, KS

Day: Wednesday, September 23

Hours: 3pm–6pm

Appointment required?: No

University of California, Merced (5400 N Lake Rd), Merced, CA

Day: Thursday, September 24

Hours: 8:30am–3:30pm

Appointment required?: No

Latzer Memorial Public Library (1001 9th St), Highland, IL

Day: Friday, September 25

Hours: 9am–3pm

Appointment required?: No

Desoto Public Library (211 E Pleasant Run Rd, Unit C), Desoto, TX

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 9am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Office of Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (200 West 2nd St, Suite 102), Plainfield, NJ

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 10am–1pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Downtown Boynton Beach Post Office (217 Seacrest Blvd), Boynton Beach, FL

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 9am–2pm

Appointment required?: No

South Houston Post Office (315 N Allenen Genoa Rd), South Houston, TX

Day: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 8am–1pm

Appointment required?: No

Legislative Office of Assemblywoman Linda S. Carter (200 West 2nd St, Ste 102), Plainfield, NJ

Date: Saturday, September 26

Hours: 10am–1pm

Appointment required?: Yes

Documents needed to process the American passport at these locations

To carry out the process, it is essential to present the following documentation and comply with all these steps

Complete the DS-11 form Provide physical evidence of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show a photo ID, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are being processed)

When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the process can be checked at this link.