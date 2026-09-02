En esta noticia
A couple of hosts in Florida is looking for volunteers willing to work 20 hours a week on household and gardening tasks. In exchange, they offer a private room and meals included. The call is being made through Workaway, an international cultural exchange platform.
Joseph and Deborah, a retired photographer and a singing teacher, posted the listing to host travelers on their ten-acre property near Gainesville. The house serves as a former hunting and fishing retreat, surrounded by lakes and protected forest.
What is asked in exchange for free accommodation in Florida?
The main commitment consists of dedicating four hours a day, five days a week, to cooking, cleaning, and light maintenance tasks. This is not farm work or heavy construction projects.
The hosts value initiative and experience in cooking, since they follow a low-carb diet with meat, chicken, and fish. Weekends are free to explore the area.
Tasks requested
- Preparation of simple and healthy meals
- Cleaning and organizing shared spaces
- Light gardening and yard maintenance
- Small organizing projects in the workshop and the house
What is included in the accommodation and what is needed to apply?
In exchange for the work hours, the hosts offer a private room with a queen bed or, depending on availability, a place in their RV. They also include meals on work days and access to laundry and kitchen.
To apply, applicants need their own transportation, personal hygiene items, and financial self-sufficiency during the stay. Workaway also requires identity verification with a passport or driver’s license before confirming the booking.
Those who are not U.S. citizens should check with the U.S. embassy in their country to see whether they can enter with a tourist visa or whether they need a specific permit, since the requirement varies according to nationality and the length of stay.