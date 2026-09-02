A couple of hosts in Florida is looking for volunteers willing to work 20 hours a week on household and gardening tasks. In exchange, they offer a private room and meals included. The call is being made through Workaway, an international cultural exchange platform.

Joseph and Deborah, a retired photographer and a singing teacher, posted the listing to host travelers on their ten-acre property near Gainesville. The house serves as a former hunting and fishing retreat, surrounded by lakes and protected forest.

What is asked in exchange for free accommodation in Florida?

The main commitment consists of dedicating four hours a day, five days a week, to cooking, cleaning, and light maintenance tasks. This is not farm work or heavy construction projects.

The hosts value initiative and experience in cooking, since they follow a low-carb diet with meat, chicken, and fish. Weekends are free to explore the area.

Tasks requested

Preparation of simple and healthy meals

Cleaning and organizing shared spaces

Light gardening and yard maintenance

Small organizing projects in the workshop and the house

What is included in the accommodation and what is needed to apply?

In exchange for the work hours, the hosts offer a private room with a queen bed or, depending on availability, a place in their RV. They also include meals on work days and access to laundry and kitchen.

To apply, applicants need their own transportation, personal hygiene items, and financial self-sufficiency during the stay. Workaway also requires identity verification with a passport or driver’s license before confirming the booking.