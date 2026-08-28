A valid passport is essential for entering the United States, but immigrants may need additional documents depending on their immigration category and circumstances. USCIS requires different forms and supporting documents throughout the immigration process.

Having a visa also does not automatically guarantee entry into the United States. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer makes the final decision when an immigrant arrives at a port of entry.

What documents do immigrants need?

Immigrants applying for a visa generally need a valid passport, the required application forms, and supporting civil documents. These can include birth certificates, marriage certificates, and other records related to the immigration case.

Applicants may also need to provide an Affidavit of Support and other evidence required for their specific immigration category. The exact documents vary depending on the type of visa and the applicant’s circumstances.

The medical examination is also part of the process

Immigrant visa applicants must complete a medical examination with an authorized physician. The examination is part of the immigration process and must be completed according to U.S. government requirements.

Applicants may also need to provide proof of required vaccinations. The medical examination must generally be completed before the immigrant visa can be issued.

What happens when you arrive in the United States?

Once an immigrant visa is issued, the applicant must travel to the United States before the visa expires. If the applicant receives a sealed packet of documents, it must remain sealed and be presented to immigration officials upon arrival.

Having a visa also does not automatically guarantee entry into the United States. Magnific | Freepik

At the port of entry, CBP officers review the immigrant’s documents and determine whether the person can be admitted. After admission as a permanent resident, the immigrant can receive a Green Card.

What about people entering temporarily?

The requirements are different for nonimmigrants, such as tourists and business visitors. Depending on their circumstances, travelers may need a valid passport, a visa or authorization to travel, and additional supporting documents.

Some travelers may qualify for the Visa Waiver Program and enter without a visa if they meet its requirements. In all cases, travelers must meet the conditions that apply to their immigration status when they arrive in the United States.