USCIS confirmed that starting September 15, 2026 it will stop accepting the current edition of Form I-539, used to extend or change nonimmigrant status. From that date on, only requests filed with the new version of the form, published that same day, will be processed.

The change responds to the new federal rule that sets an admission period and an extension procedure for stays for students, exchange visitors, and foreign media representatives. USCIS clarified that there will be no grace period between one edition and the next.

What changes with the new Form I-539?

USCIS will replace the current Form I-539 (28/08/24) edition with a new version, dated 15/09/26, adjusted to the recent rule on stay extensions.

The transition will be strict, with no overlap between versions. USCIS has already published draft versions of both forms with their updated instructions on its official website.

The key dates for each filing are as follows:

Form I-539: the 28/08/24 edition is accepted if it is postmarked or filed electronically before September 15.

Form I-765: the 21/08/25 edition is accepted under the same condition, until that date.

New editions (15/09/26): they are accepted only if they are postmarked or filed electronically on or after September 15.

The agency asked that the new editions not be filed early: they will be rejected if submitted before September 15.

What must immigrants do to avoid losing their filing?

Those filing Form I-539 before September 15 must use the current editions: 28/08/24 and 21/08/25, respectively. Sending the wrong version means automatic rejection of the filing.

Those filing on or after September 15 must use the new edition (15/09/26), already available in draft form on the official Form I-539 pages. Failing to follow this window may delay or restart the immigration filing.