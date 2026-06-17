Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Paraguay require in June that every traveler present a valid passport to authorize entry into their territory. Those who have not renewed the document on time may receive an automatic immigration rejection upon arriving at the border or airport.

Each country sets its own validity conditions and additional procedures for foreign tourists, according to its official migration authorities. Below are the specific requirements for entering each of these four destinations.

What does Mexico require of those entering with a passport?

Mexico does not set a minimum number of months of validity, but it requires the passport to be valid throughout the stay and at the time of departure from the country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE). The National Migration Institute does not accept a national ID as a substitute .

The tourist stay can be extended up to 180 days and is registered through the Digital Multiple Migration Form (FMMd). Although the law does not require it, many airlines request at least six months of validity to authorize boarding.

What does Colombia ask to authorize the entry of foreigners?

Colombia requires a valid passport for citizens of countries without an exemption agreement, according to Migración Colombia. The entry and stay permit (PIP) allows a tourist stay of up to 90 days, extendable by another 90 within the same calendar year .

In addition to the passport, authorities recommend completing the Check-Mig form up to 72 hours before travel. Although there is no official minimum validity, it is recommended to have at least six months of remaining validity.

What changes in Venezuela with a valid passport?

Venezuela requires foreigners to have a passport with a minimum validity of 90 days from arrival, according to the Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Foreigners (SAIME). Tourist stays have a maximum of 90 days and Mercosur countries may enter with a national ID card.

As of June 1, 2026, the Electronic Travel Document also applies, intended for Venezuelan citizens who do not have a valid passport for international travel. The procedure includes a verifiable QR code before the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs.

What passport requirement applies to enter Paraguay?

Paraguay requires every nonresident visitor to present a fully valid passport, both for entry into and departure from the country, as established by the National Directorate of Migration. The exception applies to citizens of Mercosur countries, who may enter with only an identity document.

The authorized stay is up to 90 consecutive days, renewable once. Anyone who exceeds the deadline without regularizing their situation may receive a fine when leaving the country.