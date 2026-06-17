En esta noticia
Military cooperation between the United States and Latin America has just taken a new step with an operation that could transform the air defense capabilities of one of the continent’s largest economies.
The agreement includes state-of-the-art technology used by the U.S. armed forces and strengthens the strategic position of a country seeking to consolidate itself as a regional power.
The United States will supply this Latin American country with state-of-the-art military technology
This is Brazil, which received approval from the United States to acquire 100 FIM-92K Stinger Block I anti-aircraft missiles, along with support equipment, training, and logistics services, in an operation valued at approximately $330 million.
These missiles are designed to:
- Intercept low-altitude aircraft
- Neutralize helicopters
- Counter drones and modern air threats
- Protect strategic installations and ground forces
An investment of more than $330 million
The approved package includes much more than the missiles. The investment valued at $330 million includes:
- 100 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles
- Support equipment
- Testing and maintenance systems
- Training for military personnel
- Specialized technical assistance
- Long-term logistical support
Why Brazil is strategic for the United States
Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and has one of the most important armed forces in the southern hemisphere. In addition:
- It has more than 215 million inhabitants
- It has extensive land and maritime borders
- It possesses strategic natural resources
- It leads numerous regional security initiatives