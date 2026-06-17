Military cooperation between the United States and Latin America has just taken a new step with an operation that could transform the air defense capabilities of one of the continent’s largest economies.

The agreement includes state-of-the-art technology used by the U.S. armed forces and strengthens the strategic position of a country seeking to consolidate itself as a regional power.

The United States will supply this Latin American country with state-of-the-art military technology

This is Brazil, which received approval from the United States to acquire 100 FIM-92K Stinger Block I anti-aircraft missiles, along with support equipment, training, and logistics services, in an operation valued at approximately $330 million.

These missiles are designed to:

Intercept low-altitude aircraft

Neutralize helicopters

Counter drones and modern air threats

Protect strategic installations and ground forces

An investment of more than $330 million

The approved package includes much more than the missiles. The investment valued at $330 million includes:

100 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles

Support equipment

Testing and maintenance systems

Training for military personnel

Specialized technical assistance

Long-term logistical support

Why Brazil is strategic for the United States

Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and has one of the most important armed forces in the southern hemisphere. In addition: