An approved change in Florida could modify the way millions of people prove their identity behind the wheel. The new regulation establishes that driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by the state will include a visible mark that will make it possible to distinguish whether the holder is a U.S. citizen or not.

The measure will begin to apply starting on January 1, 2027, and will affect both new issuances and renewals of documents carried out by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Licenses change: they will distinguish all those who do not prove they are legal citizens

The new law provides that all driver’s licenses and identification cards issued or renewed in Florida must clearly indicate the holder’s citizenship status. According to the regulation:

U.S. citizens will retain a standard identification.

Non-citizens will have a special mark with the letters “NC” (No Citizen).

The stated objective is to facilitate the identification of immigration status during certain administrative and control procedures.

The Florida government will no longer issue licenses to illegal foreigners

People who renew or apply for a license after January 1, 2027, must present the corresponding documentation to prove:

U.S. citizenship, or

Legal immigration status that authorizes the issuance of the document

The information will be reflected directly on the license or state ID.