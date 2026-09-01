Detecting a plastic bottle trapped next to a wheel of the car in Colombia may seem like an insignificant detail, but in reality, it is a warning sign.

It is a maneuver that some criminals use to steal in a matter of seconds, especially in supermarket parking lots, shopping centers, or places with a lot of movement.

The method is as simple as it is effective, and that is why it is worth knowing about. Knowing what that bottle means and how to react can make the difference between a mere scare and becoming a victim of a robbery.

What the bottle trick on the wheel consists of

Thieves place a crushed bottle between the tire and the fender, almost always on the rear wheel on the passenger side. That way, the driver, who usually enters through the opposite-side door, does not see it when getting into the vehicle.

When the car starts and begins to move, the wheel crushes the bottle and produces a loud noise, similar to that of a mechanical failure or a flat tire. The instinctive reaction is to brake and get out to check what happened, and that moment of distraction is exactly what criminals are looking for.

If the driver leaves the engine running or the doors unlocked, an accomplice can take advantage to steal the car or valuables that were left in sight, such as bags, cellphones, or wallets.

Why do they usually place the bottle on the rear passenger-side wheel

The rear wheel on the passenger side may go more unnoticed by the driver. When approaching the vehicle through the driver’s door, it is common to get in without first checking the opposite side, so an object placed near the tire might not be detected.

When the car begins to move, the bottle can make a noise when it comes into contact with the wheel. The unexpected sound could lead the driver to stop and get out quickly to check what happened.

What to do if you find a bottle next to the car wheel

Before getting into the vehicle, especially if it has been parked in a poorly trafficked area, it is advisable to quickly look around it and check that there are no out-of-place objects.

If an unexpected noise appears while driving, the advisable thing is to look for a safe place to stop. Before getting out, it is advisable to turn off the vehicle, take the keys, and leave the doors closed, avoiding leaving the car unprotected.

It is also advisable to keep bags, cellphones, and other items of value out of sight to reduce opportunities for theft.

What other maneuvers can they use to distract drivers

Distraction attempts can take different forms and generally seek to divert the owner’s attention for a few seconds.

Among the situations to be alert to are warnings of a supposed fault in the vehicle, small bumps or incidents while the car is stopped, and unexpected requests for help. In any of these scenarios, the important thing is to avoid acting impulsively and prioritize safety before leaving the vehicle.