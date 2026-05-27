A city in the state of Illinois approved an ordinance that bans single-use plastic bags in big stores such as Walmart and Target, and requires stores to charge at least $0.10 for each paper bag they hand out at checkout. The measure directly affects shoppers who do not bring their own bags when paying.

The ordinance was approved by the city council of Elgin —a city located about 65 kilometers northwest of Chicago— on March 11 , based on a recommendation from the local Sustainability Commission. It will take effect in June 2027, a timeframe designed to allow businesses and residents to adapt.

What does Elgin’s new ordinance ban and which bags are still allowed?

The rule eliminates single-use plastic bags at the checkout counters of big retailers. Customers may bring their own bags —plastic or reusable— or buy paper bags at checkout, which must contain at least 40% post-consumer recycled content. Stores will be required to display signs informing customers about the ban and the paper bag fee.

However, the ordinance includes exceptions. It does not apply to restaurants, small independent stores, pop-up shops, or gas stations . In addition, plastic bags used for the following are excluded from the ban:

Plastic bags that are still allowed

Bulk products, frozen foods, flowers, or wet items

Bakery products and greeting cards

Prescription medications

Online orders and home deliveries

Who is affected by the bag fee and what happens if businesses do not comply?

The $0.10 charge per paper bag will be mandatory at all big retailers covered by the rule, but beneficiaries of food assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC will be exempt from the charge. The city of Elgin described the measure as “an important step toward reducing waste and supporting a more sustainable community”.