In the United States, the Little Rock, Arkansas Code of Ordinances, establishes the rules that must be taken into account when going to or driving near a place that sells sandwiches or cold drinks.

These sections are in Article 2, which addresses Offenses Affecting the Peace and Public Order, and they are quite varied. Noises are prohibited, and conduct in so-called drive-in restaurants is regulated.

The government will punish everyone who honks their car horn in front of food establishments one by one: What does the law in Arkansas establish?

In Little Rock, the ordinance establishes that it is prohibited to honk your car horn in front of certain food establishments at night. Specifically, section 18-54 states: “No person shall sound the horn of a vehicle in any place where cold drinks or sandwiches are served after 9:00 p.m.”

The regulation seeks to prevent peace and order from being disturbed. In previous sections, certain noises that are excessively loud , bothersome, and unnecessary in such a way that they disturb well-being are prohibited. Among the most common:

Honk the car horn when the vehicle is stopped, except in situations of danger.

Sound horns shrillingly or for longer than necessary.

Listen to music, radios, or sound equipment at high volume, especially between 10:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Shout or cause disturbances in public streets.

Keep animals that produce constant and annoying noises.

Drive vehicles that make loud noises due to poor mechanical condition.

Use loudspeakers or amplifiers for advertising purposes.

Generate excessive noise during the loading and unloading of merchandise.

Carry out construction work outside the permitted hours.

What are the penalties for honking in front of these food establishments in Arkansas?

According to what the Little Rock Code of Ordinances establishes, those who do not comply with this rule will be punished with fines of up to $1,000. In the event of repeat offenses, the amount may be doubled, and if the violation continues, the authorities could impose additional fines of up to $500 for each day the offense continues.

These ordinances are adopted to reduce annoying nighttime noise in commercial and residential areas. The main objective is to reduce the constant, unnecessary, and excessive use of horns, since they can affect neighbors’ rest or cause disturbances.