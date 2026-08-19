Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are among the most popular cities when visiting the United States.

In that context, the U.S. visa is essential when the trip is for recreational purposes, and it is one of the generally required documents that authorities ask for when authorizing the trip.

However, citizens from more than 40 countries who wish to travel in August and who have not obtained a visa have another faster and equally valid alternative to enter legally and stay in the country for up to 90 days.

Who can travel without a U.S. visa in their passport and with which document

Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States, citizens of participating nations can apply for an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.

To travel this way, it is necessary to obtain an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.

Who can travel with a VWP authorization

This permit is available to eligible nationals of

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

VWP authorization: how to apply and how much it costs

The permit is handled through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens intending to obtain it to meet the following requirements

Have a valid passport (electronic and with a general validity of at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel)

Have a valid email address

Provide an address and phone number

Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars

All the steps and documents to complete the process can be found by clicking here.