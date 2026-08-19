En esta noticia
Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, New York, and Chicago are among the most popular cities when visiting the United States.
In that context, the U.S. visa is essential when the trip is for recreational purposes, and it is one of the generally required documents that authorities ask for when authorizing the trip.
However, citizens from more than 40 countries who wish to travel in August and who have not obtained a visa have another faster and equally valid alternative to enter legally and stay in the country for up to 90 days.
Who can travel without a U.S. visa in their passport and with which document
Through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) of the United States, citizens of participating nations can apply for an entry authorization that will allow them to travel for up to 90 days for tourism or unpaid business purposes.
To travel this way, it is necessary to obtain an ESTA application through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization. If approved, the document will serve the same role as a tourist visa and will remain valid for up to two years, during which multiple visits can be made.
Who can travel with a VWP authorization
This permit is available to eligible nationals of
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Chile
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
VWP authorization: how to apply and how much it costs
The permit is handled through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization and requires all citizens intending to obtain it to meet the following requirements
- Have a valid passport (electronic and with a general validity of at least 6 months into the future from the time of travel)
- Have a valid email address
- Provide an address and phone number
- Pay the application fee, which costs USD 40.27 dollars
All the steps and documents to complete the process can be found by clicking here.