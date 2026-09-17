At the time of traveling to the United States, having a U.S. visa that is fully and absolutely valid is one of the essential requirements for most travelers.

In this regard, a frequent question about this document is what happens if the U.S. visa expires during the stay in the United States, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) keeps a clear response on record regarding this.

What happens if the U.S. visa expires while a traveler is in the United States?

The official information states that the expiration of a U.S. visa during the period of stay in the country is not problematic because the authorized length of stay is detailed on the admission stamp in the passport or on Form I-94.

“You may remain in the United States during your authorized period of stay, even if your visa expires while you are in the United States”, the authorities indicate.

Important information about the U.S. visa

Although the visa must be valid at the time of applying for admission to the United States, its expiration date is not related in any way to the period during which its holder may stay in the country.

The authorized length of stay is determined by the immigration officer and is the one specified on the entry form.

What to do when you have an expired passport with a valid visa?

In these cases, the recommendation is always to travel with both passports, the old one with the visa and the new one that serves as official international identification.

“When you arrive at the U.S. port of entry, the Customs and Border Protection Immigration Officer will review your visa in the old passport and, if they decide to admit you into the United States, will stamp your new passport with an admission stamp along with the notation “VIOPP” (visa in another passport)“, it is indicated.