Taxpayers can access their federal tax records through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) without paying a fee. The agency allows individuals to view, print and download tax transcripts through their online account.

These records can be useful when preparing a tax return or when documentation is needed for situations such as applying for a mortgage or loan. The IRS recently reminded taxpayers that several types of transcripts are available at no charge.

How to get an IRS tax transcript online

The IRS says the fastest way to access a transcript is through an Individual Online Account. After registering and verifying their identity through ID.me, taxpayers can sign in, go to the Tax Records section and select the transcript option.

From the online account, taxpayers can view, print or download their available transcripts. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

What information is available?

The IRS offers several types of tax transcripts. A tax return transcript shows most of the line items from the original Form 1040-series return, while a tax account transcript includes basic information such as filing status, taxable income and payments, as well as changes made after the original return was filed.

Other records include wage and income transcripts, which contain information reported to the IRS on documents such as Forms W-2 and 1099, and a verification of non-filing letter for taxpayers who need proof that the IRS has no record of a filed return.

What if you cannot access your records online?

Taxpayers who cannot register for an Individual Online Account can request certain transcripts by mail or through the IRS automated telephone service. The agency says tax return and tax account transcripts requested by these methods generally arrive within 5 to 10 calendar days.

For tax years that are not available online, taxpayers can submit Form 4506-T, Request for Transcript of Tax Return. Through an online account, tax return and record of account transcripts are generally available for the current tax year and three prior tax years, while tax account transcripts are generally available for the current year and nine prior tax years.