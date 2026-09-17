Leaving clothes to soak with baking soda and water before washing can help treat odors that become embedded in the fibers, especially those caused by sweat or humidity. It is also used to improve the appearance of some white garments that have lost brightness.

Although it is a simple method, it is not advisable to apply it in the same way to any garment . The amount of baking soda, the water temperature and the soaking time are key to taking advantage of its properties without affecting more delicate fabrics.

What is the purpose of leaving clothes to soak with baking soda and water?

Soaking with baking soda and water is useful for treating garments that build up odors that are hard to remove, such as those from sweat, humidity or tobacco. It can also help some white garments recover part of their brightness.

This is because baking soda is a slightly alkaline substance, with a pH close to 8.3. That characteristic allows it to neutralize certain acidic compounds associated with bad odors and reduce some effects of hard water, which can help the subsequent wash with detergent.

In sturdy white fabrics, it can also be used to improve the appearance of dull garments or those with a yellowish tone.

How can you leave clothes to soak with baking soda and water without damaging the fabric?

To treat odors, it is recommended to prepare the soak as follows:

Fill a container with lukewarm water .

Add between 2 and 3 tablespoons of baking soda .

Mix until the product dissolves.

Submerge the garments for 1 to 2 hours .

Finish with the usual wash using detergent.

If the goal is to treat white clothes that have lost brightness, the recommendation changes: you can use about 3 tablespoons of baking soda in water at approximately 50 °C and leave the garments submerged for 2 to 4 hours.

This procedure is not suitable for every fabric. It is advisable to avoid it on silk, cashmere, mohair and other delicate wools, waterproof items or items with colors that are not very resistant.

Why do they recommend leaving clothes to soak with baking soda and water?

The difference compared with adding baking soda directly during a short wash lies in the contact time . By remaining submerged, the clothes are exposed to the solution for longer, which can be useful when odors are more deeply embedded in the fibers.

Baking soda works as a complement to washing and not as a substitute for detergent. Although it can neutralize odors and modify water conditions, it does not have the surfactants needed to effectively remove grease and other types of dirt.