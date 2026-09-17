Body odor from sweat is a common annoyance that many seek to combat every day with different methods and alternatives.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there is in this regard an ingredient present in almost every home that can help address this problem naturally: apple cider vinegar mixed with water.

How to eliminate sweat odor using vinegar

The specialists explain that odor appears when sweat comes into contact with the bacteria that are naturally present on the skin.

Sweat itself is not what smells, but rather bacteria, when mixed with sweat, can generate the characteristic sweat odor.

In this context, Cleveland Clinic explains that the acid in vinegar can help eliminate the bacteria present on the skin and, consequently, combat bad odor.

To use this trick, you need to place apple cider vinegar with a small amount of water in a spray bottle and spray the mixture on the armpits.

Other recommendations to combat sweat odor

There are other key points for easing this problem, which are related to hygiene and personal care routines. Some of the expert recommendations are

Bathe daily with antibacterial soap

Keep the areas where you sweat the most clean

Wash clothes regularly

Wear loose cotton clothing