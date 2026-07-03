The current legislation in Mexico City provides for different mechanisms that can lead to the temporary suspension or definitive cancellation of the driver’s license for those who commit serious violations or repeatedly engage in conduct sanctioned by traffic authorities.

In response to questions about possible cancellations of licenses, it is important to distinguish between monetary fines and the causes established in the regulations. Currently, the loss of the driving permit is related to the severity and repetition of certain offenses, as well as the points system provided for in the Traffic Regulations.

Attention: in which cases can the driver’s license be suspended in Mexico City?

The Mobility Law of Mexico City, in its article 68, establishes that the license may be suspended for a period of between six months and three years in certain circumstances.

Among the causes provided for is the accumulation of three violations of the Mobility Law or its regulations within the course of one year, as well as causing damage to third parties or their property without having made the corresponding repair.

Suspension is also contemplated for those who are sanctioned for driving under the influence of alcohol. For the first offense, the suspension is for one year and the driver must undergo addiction treatment. If there is a second sanction for this cause in a period longer than one year, the suspension may be extended to three years.

When the definitive cancellation of the license applies

The grounds for definitive cancellation are regulated by article 67 of the Mexico City Mobility Law.

The authority may cancel the license when a person receives a second sanction in the same year for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, or a third sanction for the same reason within a period of three years.

The measure may also apply when the driver commits an offense under the influence of narcotics, psychotropics, or other toxic substances, when they have been sanctioned twice with a license suspension, or when it is proven that false information or documents were submitted during the process.

Likewise, cancellation may proceed if a jurisdictional or ministerial authority determines that a traffic incident constitutes a crime.

The points system can also lead to the loss of the license

Article 66 of the Mexico City Traffic Regulations provides for a penalty points system associated with offenses committed by drivers.

According to these regulations, the license can be canceled when twelve penalty points are accumulated, which are assigned according to the sanctions recorded by the Citizen Security Secretariat.

Each offense adds a certain number of points and, if a penalty ticket is annulled, the corresponding points are also deducted. The accumulation of points is linked to the offenses committed and operates independently of the payment of monetary fines.

Reasons that can lead to the suspension or cancellation of the license