Transit authorities in the United States strengthened controls and warned that drivers must keep their documentation up to date and in good condition in order to drive legally.

In case of noncompliance, the Government may impose sanctions that include suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

The mandatory DMV procedure that everyone must complete to drive legally

To drive legally, it is mandatory to have current and correct documentation. Among the most important requirements are:

Valid driver’s license

Updated personal information (address, name, etc.)

Vehicle documentation in order

Failing to comply with any of these points can result in immediate sanctions.

Fines and sanctions for all drivers who delayed this procedure with their licenses

When a driver does not keep their documentation in order, they may face:

Financial fines

Suspension of the license

Inability to renew registration

In more serious cases, additional restrictions on driving may also be applied.