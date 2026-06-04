En esta noticia
Transit authorities in the United States strengthened controls and warned that drivers must keep their documentation up to date and in good condition in order to drive legally.
In case of noncompliance, the Government may impose sanctions that include suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.
The mandatory DMV procedure that everyone must complete to drive legally
To drive legally, it is mandatory to have current and correct documentation. Among the most important requirements are:
- Valid driver’s license
- Updated personal information (address, name, etc.)
- Vehicle documentation in order
Failing to comply with any of these points can result in immediate sanctions.
Fines and sanctions for all drivers who delayed this procedure with their licenses
When a driver does not keep their documentation in order, they may face:
- Financial fines
- Suspension of the license
- Inability to renew registration