Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed the payment of new rebate checks for families in New York. This measure is part of the state program Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER).

This decision comes in a context of rising energy rates. Both heating during the winter months and air conditioning during the summer months are among the main household expenses.

The government announced it will send new rebate checks: How much will the rebates be?

The New York government will send rebate checks of up to 200 dollars to help residents pay the cost of utility bills.

The plan has a budget of 1 billion dollars intended to relieve the impact that energy costs have had on households.

They are meant to cover part of the expense for electricity, gas, and other services considered essential. The payment will be one-time and will be sent as a check to beneficiaries who turn out to be eligible for the program.

Who can access the rebates to pay the bills?

All beneficiaries must be residents of New York State. Among the main requirements, their annual income must not exceed 150,000 dollars. It is estimated that the program will reach approximately 8.5 million households across the state.

This measure is part of a broader package of initiatives included in the state budget to reduce the impact of the cost of living on New Yorkers.