El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras maintain strict requirements for the entry of foreigners, which all travelers intending to visit these destinations must take into account to avoid problems with authorities and airlines.

One of the main ones is that the passport meets all the validity and quality requirements that different nations demand, so it is essential to verify the expiration date and not postpone its renewal.

What the passport of those traveling to El Salvador must be like

The Directorate General of Migration and Foreign Affairs of this country indicates that all citizens must obligatorily present a valid passport in good condition.

Citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua do not need to meet this requirement, as they may travel by presenting only their identity document, also valid and in good condition.

What the passport of those traveling to Nicaragua must be like

In this case, Nicaragua requires the presentation of the passport with a validity of more than 6 months or a valid ID card, depending on the visitor’s nationality.

In addition, an entry fee of 10 dollars is required, from which citizens of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are exempt.

What the passport of those traveling to Guatemala must be like

The official entry requirements for Guatemalan territory indicate that all visitors need a valid passport in excellent condition.

Nationals of Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua may enter with a valid ID card.

What should the passport of those traveling to Honduras be like

In this case, the National Migration Institute also indicates that citizens of Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador may travel with their identity document.

However, all other travelers must have a passport with at least six months of remaining validity.

Other requirements needed to travel internationally

To authorize transfers of this kind, the authorities will also require