The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website which situations in which a traffic violation can lead to a driver’s license suspension.

New York uses a system that assigns a certain number of points based on each violation committed. This makes it possible to measure the number and severity of the offenses committed by each driver.

In that sense, driving without leaving enough space with the vehicle in front is punished by the state system and, depending on the violations the driver has on their record, it can mean losing the driver’s license.

When New York can take away a driver’s license

According to what the authorities indicate, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify high-risk drivers”.

T hose who accumulate 11 points in a 24-month period will see their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally.

In which cases driving without leaving enough space with the vehicle ahead can lead to the license being suspended

In New York, following a vehicle too closely (tailgating) is synonymous with adding 4 points to the driving record.

For this reason, those who reach 11 points by adding this fine while having other violations may see their driver’s license suspended.

How the other violations are measured in New York’s system

The DMV details the following:

Unspecified speed: 3 points

Between 1 and 16.1 km/h over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 17.7 and 32.2 km/h over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 33.8 and 48.3 km/h over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 49.9 and 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 64.4 km/h over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated unlicensed operation: 11 points

Oversized vehicle striking bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident with personal injuries: 5 points

Driving without due care: 5 points

Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield the right of way: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident with property damage or to a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restraint involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points

Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

Accumulating 11 points from the combination of any of the violations specified above is grounds for suspension of the driver’s license.

“A final suspension means that your driver’s permit or driving privilege is taken away for a specified period of time,” explains the DMV. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be detailed.