Millions of Americans receive Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits each month, whether for retirement, disability, or supplemental income. However, the continuity of those payments depends on beneficiaries complying with a series of periodic reviews carried out by the agency to confirm that they still meet the requirements established by law.

When a person does not respond on time or does not submit the requested documentation, the SSA may suspend their benefits. If the situation is not regularized within the established deadline, the agency closes the case and payments stop being made.

The mandatory review that can suspend benefits

The SSA carries out different types of reviews to verify that beneficiaries continue to be eligible to receive benefits. Among them are:

Administrative case reviews

Continuing Disability Reviews or CDR

Income and resource verifications for those who receive the SSI program

Updating personal or employment information

These reviews are part of the agency’s routine operations and aim to ensure that benefits are paid only to those who meet the legal requirements.

The SSA temporarily suspends payments for everyone who has postponed this procedure

When the SSA requests additional information or documentation, the beneficiary must respond within the deadline indicated in the notice. If they do not:

Payments may be temporarily suspended

The SSA will send new communications indicating how to regularize the situation

The case will remain open as long as there is a possibility of resolving the noncompliance

Suspension does not automatically mean the person has definitively lost their benefits.

Everyone must regularize the review within this time before final closure

Once the payments are suspended, the SSA grants a period of up to 12 months for the beneficiary to:

Contact their local office

Submit the pending documentation

Complete the requested review

Explain why they did not respond in a timely manner

If during that period there is no contact and the case is not regularized, the SSA may close the case in accordance with its administrative procedures.