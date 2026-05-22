This Monday, May 26 , Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase and practically all banks in the United States will close their branches for the Memorial Day holiday. Added to the weekend, the effective closure reaches 72 hours, with no in-person deposits, transfers, or check cashing.

The Federal Reserve establishes Memorial Day as one of the 11 annual bank holidays. Since the central payment systems — ACH, direct deposits, and check clearing — depend on federal infrastructure, the impact extends to both major national banks and community institutions.

What transactions will not be available at Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase?

During the 72 hours of closure, all services that require in-person assistance or that depend on the federal payments network are suspended.

Unavailable transactions include:

Branch deposits and withdrawals

Wire transfers

Check processing

Bill payments with immediate posting

Direct deposits scheduled for Monday (they will post on Tuesday)

What will still be available?

ATMs will remain operational. The apps and digital platforms will also work, although any transaction will not be processed until the next business day.

Those who have rent, bills, or installments due on Monday risk that the payment will not post on time. The delay is automatically extended until Tuesday.

The ACH system also does not process transactions on Saturdays or Sundays, so a transfer initiated on Friday afternoon may not settle until Tuesday.

Recommendations before the closure: