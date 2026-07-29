The Washington Revised Code (RCW) includes all kinds of rules to regulate activities and the behavior of residents within this state. From traffic laws to rules on health prevention.

In Washington, leaving a minor unattended in the car can be considered a misdemeanor and carry penalties and sanctions.

What does the RCW say about it?

This action is condemned in two different situations. The first is set out in the Title 9 of “Crimes and Punishments”, in chapter 9.91 on “Miscellaneous Crimes”, subsection 9.91.060 states: “Any person having charge of children under the age of twelve and leaves such children in a parked automobile without the supervision of an adult while entering a tavern or other premises where alcoholic beverages are served for consumption, shall be guilty of a gross misdemeanor".

On the other hand, in Title 46 “Motor Vehicles”, chapter 46.61 on “Rules of the road“, subsection 46.61.685 establishes: “It is illegal for any person while operating or in charge of a vehicle to park or intentionally allow such vehicle to remain on a public highway or in a public place with its motor running, leaving a minor child or children under the age of sixteen unattended in the vehicle".

What are the penalties for these behaviors according to the state code?

In the state of Washington, the first case corresponds to a gross misdemeanor, and whoever commits it can receive up to one year in a county jail and fines of up to 5,000 dollars.

In the second case, it corresponds to a simple misdemeanor (misdemeanor), for which a penalty of 90 days in a county jail and fines of up to 1,000 dollars may be imposed. In this case, the Government may revoke the person’s driver’s license if it is a repeat offense.