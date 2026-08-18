The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published on its website the list of permitted and prohibited items to pack in both checked and carry-on luggage.

This list includes commonly used and popular devices, such as medical items or others that may be toxic or flammable. Knowing this information helps avoid delays at checkpoints.

Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey airports ban boarding: What item cannot be carried in luggage?

One of the items that can cause confusion because it is commonly and repeatedly used is lighters, although the rules vary depending on the type.

Those of the Zippo type can be carried in carry-on luggage, and they are only allowed in checked luggage if they are empty of fuel or in cases approved by the Department of Transportation (DOT), under one of that agency’s exceptions.

Blowtorch-style lighters and gun-style lighters are prohibited both in the cabin and in checked luggage. Arc or electric lighters that run on lithium batteries may be carried only in carry-on luggage, taking the necessary precautions to prevent accidental activation.

Measures at Atlanta, Dallas, New York, and New Jersey airports: What happens if I carry this item in my luggage?

If any of these items are carried in checked luggage or in a carry-on bag and TSA instructions are not followed , agents may remove the item and keep it permanently, conduct additional physical screenings, impose substantial financial penalties or, in serious cases, detain the passenger and hand them over to local police.

The final decision is always made by the TSA officer conducting the screening, and it must be respected.