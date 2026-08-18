Finding a plastic bottle placed between the wheel and the car fender can raise an alarm. For years, a warning has circulated on social media claiming that criminals use this method to force the driver to get out of the vehicle and rob them in a matter of seconds.

When the car starts moving, the bottle produces a loud noise as it is crushed. The driver stops and gets out to see what happened, a moment the criminal takes advantage of to steal the vehicle or take objects from inside it.

What the bottle trick consists of

This famous trick warns that a bottle deliberately placed between the tire and the fender could work as a distraction device. The mechanism is simple: when the driver starts off, the wheel compresses the bottle and creates an unexpected noise. The sequence is as follows:

The driver hears a loud crunch They immediately stop the vehicle They get out to check the wheel They momentarily leave the car unlocked or even running A criminal takes advantage of the distraction to get into the vehicle

Why do they choose the rear wheel on the passenger side

According to the most widely circulated version of this robbery method, criminals would choose the rear wheel on the passenger side because it is one of the least visible points for someone approaching the vehicle from the driver’s door.

In this way, a bottle placed between the tire and the fender could go unnoticed until the car starts moving. As the wheel turns, the plastic is crushed and produces a loud and unexpected noise, which could lead the driver to stop and get out to see what happened.

Being on the opposite side of the driver’s seat, the person would have to move away from their door to check the source of the noise. According to the theory behind this maneuver, that moment of distraction would be the one a criminal would try to take advantage of to approach the vehicle.

What to do if you find a bottle next to the car wheel

If its location seems suspicious, the wisest course is not to expose yourself unnecessarily. If you are already inside the vehicle and hear an unusual noise when you start driving, it is advisable to stop only when there is a safe place to do so. If you decide to get out of the car: