Leaving passport renewal until the last minute can ruin a trip before it starts. Argentina, Brazil and Chile require foreign travelers to present a valid passport to authorize their entry, and those who show up with an expired document may be left off the flight or turned away at the border. However, there is a very important exception for citizens of the region.

What do Argentina, Brazil, and Chile require to authorize entry into the country

The three countries share the requirement of a valid passport for foreign tourists from outside the region:

Argentina:

The National Immigration Directorate requires foreign tourists to present a valid passport in good condition to enter the country. The tourist stay is up to three months, extendable for a similar period.

Brazil:

It asks travelers from outside the regional bloc for a valid passport. Various consular sources indicate that the minimum validity standard is usually six months from the date of entry.

Chile:

The requirement for most foreign tourists is to present a valid passport with at least six months of validity, in addition to having blank pages for stamping.

In all three cases, an expired passport or one close to expiring can be a direct reason for rejection at border control.

The big exception: Mercosur citizens do not need a passport

This is the key fact that many travelers do not know, and that makes all the difference. Between Argentina, Brazil, and Chile, and the rest of the Mercosur countries, citizens of the region can travel for tourism using only their national identity document (DNI or ID card), without needing a passport.

According to official information from Argentina’s Immigration Service, tourists from Brazil, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador and Colombia can enter with a valid identity card. The same criterion applies in Chile and Brazil for citizens of the bloc.

Argentina, Brazil, and Chile ban entry to those who postponed passport renewal

For those who do need a passport, the problem usually does not arise upon arriving in the destination country, but before takeoff. At the departure airport, the airline checks the documentation and, if the passport is expired or does not meet the conditions, it may deny boarding to avoid sanctions at the destination.

In other words, the traveler can be left stranded even with a ticket, hotel reservation, and the entire trip paid for. That is why checking the validity of the document in advance is essential.