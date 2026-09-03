New student visa rules will take effect on September 15, 2026, changing how the United States determines the authorized stay of international students and exchange visitors.

The Department of Homeland Security will replace the current “Duration of Status” system with a fixed period of admission for most F-1 and J-1 visa holders.

What changes on September 15

Under the new rules, F-1 and J-1 students will generally be admitted until the end date listed on their Form I-20 or DS-2019, up to a maximum of four years.

Students will also receive an additional 30 days to leave the United States after their authorized program ends. Their Form I-94 will show a specific admission date instead of the current “D/S” notation.

What students need to do

Students who need to remain in the United States beyond their authorized period may have to apply for an extension of stay with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The application must show that the student continues to meet the requirements for F or J status. A timely extension request generally allows an eligible student to continue studying while USCIS reviews the application.

Under the new rules, F-1 and J-1 students will generally be admitted until the end date listed on their Form I-20 or DS-2019, up to a maximum of four years. Imagen creada con IA

What happens to current students

Students already in the United States under Duration of Status will not automatically lose their status on September 15. Transition provisions allow eligible students to remain under the existing framework subject to the new rule’s limits.

International students should check their Form I-20 or DS-2019 and review their Form I-94 after entering or reentering the country. The new rules make the I-94 particularly important because it will indicate the authorized period of stay.