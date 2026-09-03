To enter Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay, foreign travelers must present valid documentation and comply with the immigration conditions established by each country. For that reason, delaying passport renewal can cause problems and even prevent travel.

Airlines verify the documentation during check-in and immigration authorities do so again at border crossings or airports. However, Chile and Uruguay provide exceptions that allow certain South American citizens to travel only with their valid identity document.

What do Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay require to authorize entry

The requirements are not identical. Mexico’s National Institute of Migration does not establish a specific minimum validity for the passport, but requires it to remain valid throughout the entire stay and until departure from the territory. In Chile, the document used for travel must also remain valid, while some South American citizens may enter using their national ID.

Uruguay, for its part, allows entry with a national ID card or passport for nationals of Mercosur countries and Associated States, provided that the documentation is valid and in good condition. For other nationalities, passport requirements may apply and, depending on the country of origin, a consular visa.

Mexico

Valid and current passport.

There is no general requirement for six months of validity: the document must remain valid throughout the entire stay and until the planned date of departure.

Depending on the traveler’s nationality, a visa may be required.

Chile

Foreigners using a passport must present a valid document that covers the corresponding period of their stay.

Citizens of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay may enter as tourists using their valid national identity document.

Uruguay

Travelers must enter with a valid and in good condition identity document or passport , depending on their nationality.

Nationals of Mercosur countries and Associated States may use their identity card or passport from their country of origin.

Official Uruguayan information states that under this regime, documents must have a minimum of six months’ validity .

Foreigners of certain nationalities need to obtain a visa before traveling.

What happens in Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay if passport renewal is postponed

When the traveler needs to use a passport and the document is expired, they do not meet the conditions required to travel. This may prevent boarding or result in a denial of entry during immigration control.

The situation changes for those who can legally travel with their national identity document. Certain South American citizens can enter Chile and Uruguay without needing to present a passport, as long as the identification accepted by the authorities is valid and meets the corresponding conditions .

In Mexico, by contrast, the authorities expressly state that foreigners must present a valid passport and that no general minimum validity period is required. This means that a document close to expiring may be used if it remains valid throughout the entire stay and until the moment of leaving the country.

Before traveling, it is advisable to: