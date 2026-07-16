Smart glasses promise to change the way people capture images and videos in their daily lives, but their advance has also begun to generate new restrictions. For this reason, the state of New York decided to limit their use in judicial buildings.

The new policy of the Unified Court System prohibits entry with these devices to all judicial buildings in the state to prevent covert recordings and strengthen the protection of the privacy of judges, jurors, witnesses, victims, and other participants in judicial proceedings.

They will punish one by one all the people who use smart glasses inside the New York Courts: Why is this decision being made?

The authorities responsible for the decision seek to prevent covert recordings inside the courts and protect privacy. These devices are considered a risk because they allow images and sound to be recorded discreetly and can facilitate the dissemination of confidential information.

The measure applies to:

Lawyers

Court employees

Journalists

Witnesses

Litigants

Relatives

Any visitor

What will happen if someone uses smart glasses inside the New York Courts?

The new policy that will soon take effect not only prohibits wearing glasses inside judicial buildings, but also bringing them in.

In this context, those who arrive with smart glasses, whether prescription or not, will not be allowed to enter the court while wearing them and must hand them over to security staff so they can be kept safe while they remain in the building.

From when does the rule prohibiting the use of smart glasses inside the New York Courts take effect?

The new regulation will enter into force on July 20, 2026, and will apply to all facilities of the New York Unified Court System, which includes approximately 1,240 state, county, municipal, and village courts.

New York will be the first state to have a regulation that governs this type of device, in a context in which the use of these glasses increased exponentially, driving incidents of unauthorized recordings.