En esta noticia
The U.S. passport is a fundamental document for all citizens who plan to travel internationally and also for those who use it as an approved Real ID alternative to identify themselves within the country.
In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to get one from scratch during the next week, but cannot attend the usual service hours and days.
Processing the passport from Saturday, July 18 to Saturday, July 25 in the United States: who can do it
If they have all the necessary documentation to complete the process, those who go to the following locations will be able to apply for their passport from scratch
Georgia State University (Clarkston, Georgia)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
Anthony Veteran Park (Ardsley, New York)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
Crosby Post Office (Crosby, Texas)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes
Utah Valley University Clarke Building (Orem, Utah)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No, but recommended
Utah Tech University, Gardner Ballroom (St. George, Utah)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No, but recommended
Birmingham Main Post Office (Birmingham, Alabama)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
OC Library - San Juan Capistrano Branch (San Juan Capistrano, California)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes
Bailey H. Dunlap Memorial Library (La Feria, Texas)
- Day: Saturday, July 18
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
Rufty-Holmes Senior Center (Salisbury, North Carolina)
- Day: Monday, July 20
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes, call 704-216-7714
Kirkwood Town Hall (Kirkwood, New York)
- Day: Monday, July 20
- Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes
Westchester County Clerk (White Plains, New York)
- Day: Tuesday, July 21
- Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
Knox County Health Department (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Day: Thursday, July 23
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes
Knox County Health Department (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Day: Friday, July 24
- Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes
Flagstaff Aquaplex Community Room (Flagstaff, Arizona)
- Day: Saturday, July 25
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Recommended
Pacific Drive School (Fullerton, California)
- Day: Saturday, July 25
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: Yes, call 888-349-9695
Bayshore Gardens Community Church (Bradenton, Florida)
- Day: Saturday, July 25
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
UC Riverside (Riverside, California)
- Day: Saturday, July 25
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
Heritage Bay Government Center (Naples, Florida)
- Day: Saturday, July 25
- Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Appointment needed?: No
What is needed to apply for the U.S. passport at these locations
To complete the process it is essential to present the following documentation and meet all of these requirements
- Fill out Form DS-11
- Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example)
- Show photo identification, such as a valid driver’s license
- Provide photocopies of both the citizenship proof and the identification
- Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application
- Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are processed)
When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the process can be checked at this link.