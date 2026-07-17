The U.S. passport is a fundamental document for all citizens who plan to travel internationally and also for those who use it as an approved Real ID alternative to identify themselves within the country.

In this regard, the State Department published on its official website the complete list of Passport Acceptance Fairs for those who need to get one from scratch during the next week, but cannot attend the usual service hours and days.

Processing the passport from Saturday, July 18 to Saturday, July 25 in the United States: who can do it

If they have all the necessary documentation to complete the process, those who go to the following locations will be able to apply for their passport from scratch

Georgia State University (Clarkston, Georgia)

Day : Saturday, July 18

Hours : 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

Anthony Veteran Park (Ardsley, New York)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

Crosby Post Office (Crosby, Texas)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes

Utah Valley University Clarke Building (Orem, Utah)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No, but recommended

Utah Tech University, Gardner Ballroom (St. George, Utah)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No, but recommended

Birmingham Main Post Office (Birmingham, Alabama)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

OC Library - San Juan Capistrano Branch (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes

Bailey H. Dunlap Memorial Library (La Feria, Texas)

Day: Saturday, July 18

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center (Salisbury, North Carolina)

Day: Monday, July 20

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes, call 704-216-7714

Kirkwood Town Hall (Kirkwood, New York)

Day: Monday, July 20

Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes

Westchester County Clerk (White Plains, New York)

Day: Tuesday, July 21

Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

Knox County Health Department (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Day: Thursday, July 23

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes

Knox County Health Department (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Day: Friday, July 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes

Flagstaff Aquaplex Community Room (Flagstaff, Arizona)

Day: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Recommended

Pacific Drive School (Fullerton, California)

Day: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: Yes, call 888-349-9695

Bayshore Gardens Community Church (Bradenton, Florida)

Day: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

UC Riverside (Riverside, California)

Day: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

Heritage Bay Government Center (Naples, Florida)

Day: Saturday, July 25

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Appointment needed?: No

What is needed to apply for the U.S. passport at these locations

To complete the process it is essential to present the following documentation and meet all of these requirements

Fill out Form DS-11 Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show photo identification, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the citizenship proof and the identification Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are processed)

When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the process can be checked at this link.