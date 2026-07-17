The passport is an internationally valid document that becomes hugely important when traveling, since it is necessary not only when entering the destination country, but also to obtain a visa that allows temporary stay.

To enter the United States, Argentines and Spaniards, even though the European country is part of the Visa Waiver Program, must present a valid passport that complies with the famous six-month rule.

The United States confirmed it will block entry from Argentina and Spain: How must the passport be presented?

For U.S. immigration authorities to allow foreigners to enter, citizens of Argentina and Spain must present a passport that meets the following conditions:

It has at least six months remaining before expiration

It has no physical damage such as tears or stains, beyond normal wear and tear

The visa and ticket details match those on the passport

It does not have a visa from another passport pasted in

It has no annotations or unauthorized signatures, since these count as damage

In the case of Argentina, they will also need to obtain a visa according to the type of trip they want to make, with the B1/B2 tourist and business visa being the most requested.

Passport renewal process: How does the procedure work in Argentina?

To renew an Argentine passport, the citizen must appear at the authorized offices of the National Registry of Persons (ReNaPer) or at the branches of the Provincial Registry of Persons. You need to request an appointment in advance and attend with the following documentation:

Valid ID card

Previous passport, although it is not mandatory

For minors, the ID of the person exercising parental responsibility and the birth certificate, acknowledgment act, or adoption certificate must also be presented.

On the appointment day, you must appear for biometric data collection, payment of fees, and document submission. The passport is delivered to the address provided, and the amount of time it takes depends on the procedure paid for:

Standard procedure : in 15 business days

Express procedure : between 48 and 96 hours

Instant passport: available at authorized airports for specific cases

Renewing the passport in Spain: What steps should be followed?

In Spain, passport renewal must be done in person at a National Police issuance office and requires booking an appointment in advance.

Among the documents that will be requested:

Valid ID card

Previous passport

Recent passport-size photograph , if requested by the office

Payment of the corresponding fee

In general, the passport is delivered the same day at that same office.