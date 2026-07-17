In Atlanta, Dallas, New York and New Jersey are some of the busiest international airports in the United States, which year after year receive thousands of tourists and travelers.

In that context, there is a passport requirement that all those interested in flying to these destinations -including Americans who want to travel to or from abroad- will have to strictly comply with: their international ID must be fully valid .

If they do not have a fully up-to-date passport, both authorities and airlines could deny transport, so it is essential to check the passport expiration date in each case beforehand and renew it if necessary to avoid setbacks.

Traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, New York or New Jersey: passport requirements that all visitors must know

As a general rule, the United States requires all travelers to present a fully valid document not only for the entire duration of their stay but also for an additional six months at the scheduled time of departure.

This rule is only waived for nationals of countries that are part of the so-called “Six-Month Club“, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

It is important to consider that having a valid document is not only essential when traveling. It will also be requested as part of the mandatory compliance requirements to process, for example, a U.S. visa.

What U.S. law says about the passport of citizens who want to travel abroad

According to the United States Code (Title 8, § 1185)-Travel control of citizens and foreigners, it is established as federal law that

“Except as otherwise provided by the President and subject to such limitations and exceptions as the President may authorize and prescribe, it shall be unlawful for any citizen of the United States to depart from or enter, or attempt to depart from or enter, the United States unless he bears a valid United States passport ”

What is the normal validity of an American passport

Passport for those over 16: 10 years

Passport for those under 16: 5 years and they cannot be renewed; they must be applied for again.

Other points that all international travelers should consider to avoid inconveniences

Before allowing any transfer, the authorities will take into account aspects such as