All international travelers who plan to arrive in New York or New Jersey in the coming days will have to take into account a fundamental aspect of their US visa to avoid problems with immigration authorities: it must be stamped in the passport where it was issued.

When this permit is not physically present in the document to which it belongs, the authorities will consider that the US visa being presented is administratively invalid and cannot be used for travel.

Confirmed: none of these foreigners will be allowed to arrive in New York or New Jersey

The authorities say that when US visas are damaged in any way, they become invalid for their purpose, so it will be necessary to obtain a completely new one.

In this sense, when a traveler’s passport expires and a new one is issued, under no circumstances should the US visa be cut out to be later pasted into the new passport, since this will cause an administrative revocation, regardless of how much validity the visa still has left.

In these cases, the recommendation is to travel with the old passport (which has the US visa) and the new passport, since those who do not have their visa stamped in the passport where it was issued will not be able to make international trips.

Important information about the US visa that all international travelers should know

The US visa can only be used for its intended purpose, since carrying out activities outside the permissions it covers is grounds for it to lose validity. One example is buying merchandise to resell using a tourist visa, since no commercial activity is allowed under this category.

On the other hand, respecting the scheduled entry and exit deadlines is essential to preserve the document and use it again, since current regulations establish that when the permitted deadlines are exceeded, the visa is automatically canceled because its holder is considered out of status. In these cases, it cannot be used again for travel.