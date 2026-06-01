The need to travel on domestic flights in the United States has evolved considerably, since it involves more than simply presenting a driver’s license.

Federal authorities have implemented a reinforced security system that changes the regulations on accepted identification and offers alternatives for those who do not meet the official requirements.

What documentation is needed to board a flight in the United States?

Since May 7, 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all domestic flight passengers to present an official document that complies with the requirements of the REAL ID Act.

Acceptable documents may be shown with an expiration of up to 2 years:

REAL ID driver’s license (state-issued identification marked with a STAR).

U.S. passport or passport card.

Trusted Traveler Program cards (such as Global Entry or NEXUS).

Identification cards issued by the Department of Defense.

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card).

Other federal documents or enhanced state-issued IDs recognized by the DHS.

These credentials must meet federal security standards in order to allow access to boarding areas and pass TSA checks.

All people without valid identification will have to pay a new additional fee

If you arrive at the airport without a REAL ID or another accepted document, you will have to pay a $45 fee to use an alternative identity verification method known as TSA ConfirmID.

This procedure allows the TSA to attempt to verify your identity using internal systems and federal databases before allowing you access to security screening; however, it does not guarantee access to the flight.

Key fact: paying the $45 does not replace the requirement to have a valid document nor does it grant an automatic right to board; rather, it is an alternative option for identity verification.

Identity checks will be stricter

The main objective of these measures is to increase airport security, reduce the use of forged or unverified documents, and establish uniform standards for all travelers.

The REAL ID Act, which was approved in 2005, aims for all states to issue licenses and identification cards according to uniform criteria and anti-counterfeiting technology. Although its implementation was postponed on several occasions, since 2025 its enforcement has been strict and the effects are already noticeable in passengers’ experience.