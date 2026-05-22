Target confirmed that it will replace its metal carts with a new model made of recyclable plastic and will invest approximately US$5 billion to remodel more than 130 stores in the United States.

According to the chain, the changes represent the most significant transformation of its stores in the last decade. In addition to the remodels, Target plans to open 30 new stores in priority markets.

What are Target’s new supermarket carts?

The new model, called the Series 3 All Plastic Cart, is made from 100% recyclable materials. Its components can be individually replaced, extending its useful life and reducing waste.

It is now available in selected stores and will expand gradually. Its main improvements are:

Series 3 APC features

Greater maneuverability and ergonomic handles

Deeper and safer child seat

Greater basket capacity

Wider cup holders

What will Target’s remodeled stores look like?

The more than 130 stores will have new, more intuitive layouts, specialized LED lighting, and an expanded selection of dry, fresh, and frozen foods.

The spaces for Order Pickup, Drive Up, traditional and self-checkout lanes, restrooms, and nursing areas will also be modernized. In selected stores, natural refrigeration systems will be installed to reduce emissions. Timelines and specific changes will vary by location.