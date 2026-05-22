The winners of the visa lottery most fiercely contested in the United States - the permanent residency lottery - have a final deadline: September 30, 2026. Those who do not complete their paperwork before that date will lose their green card forever, with no possibility of transfer.

The State Department confirmed it in the June Visa Bulletin .

The program has been suspended since late 2025 by order of the Trump administration. But the clock did not stop. If it is reactivated in the coming weeks, June will be the last month with real room to act.

What does the September 30 deadline mean for those selected?

The immigration law is clear: DV-2026 eligibility does not extend beyond the fiscal year. Anyone who does not obtain their visa before September 30 loses their selection permanently. There is no extension or transfer to the next cycle.

The risk is twofold. The State Department warned that the numbers may run out before that date if demand exceeds the annual cap of approximately 52,000 visas. Once that limit is reached, the program closes regardless of how much time remains.

What should DV-2026 selectees do now?

With the suspension in effect, adjustment-of-status procedures within the U.S. are on hold. But those processing from abroad should now prepare Form DS-260, the documentation, and the medical exam to act immediately if the program is reactivated.