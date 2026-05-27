En esta noticia
Thousands of people in the western United States began the week under environmental alerts for dangerous air conditions. Weather and public health authorities issued urgent recommendations to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and urged extra caution inside homes.
The warnings mainly affect regions of California, where residents of the Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley received official alerts for elevated levels of pollution in the atmosphere and harmful suspended particles.
They warn that everyone must keep windows closed: What do the authorities say?
Environmental authorities warned that:
- Air quality reached levels considered harmful
- Dust and fine particles can easily enter homes
- Prolonged exposure can affect respiratory health
That is why it is recommended to keep doors and windows closed during critical periods.
Which areas are under alert for poor air quality
The warnings especially affect:
- The Coachella Valley
- The Imperial Valley
- Other desert regions of southern California
Everyone must follow these orders to protect their health
Authorities advise:
- Stay indoors when possible
- Keep windows closed
- Use air filters or purifiers
- Avoid intense physical activity outdoors
It is also recommended to follow official air quality reports.
Who is at higher risk
The most vulnerable groups to poor air quality are:
- Children
- Older adults
- People with asthma or respiratory diseases
- Heart patients