Thousands of people in the western United States began the week under environmental alerts for dangerous air conditions. Weather and public health authorities issued urgent recommendations to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and urged extra caution inside homes.

The warnings mainly affect regions of California, where residents of the Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley received official alerts for elevated levels of pollution in the atmosphere and harmful suspended particles.

They warn that everyone must keep windows closed: What do the authorities say?

Environmental authorities warned that:

Air quality reached levels considered harmful

Dust and fine particles can easily enter homes

Prolonged exposure can affect respiratory health

That is why it is recommended to keep doors and windows closed during critical periods.

Which areas are under alert for poor air quality

The warnings especially affect:

The Coachella Valley

The Imperial Valley

Other desert regions of southern California

Everyone must follow these orders to protect their health

Authorities advise:

Stay indoors when possible

Keep windows closed

Use air filters or purifiers

Avoid intense physical activity outdoors

It is also recommended to follow official air quality reports.

Who is at higher risk

The most vulnerable groups to poor air quality are: