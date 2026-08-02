The official holiday calendar in the United States includes a total of 11 holiday dates, during which ordinary activities are suspended to commemorate observances of national and international importance.

In this sense, after the recent July 4 holiday, it is common to wonder when the next federal break is scheduled and, according to the schedule published by the Government, it will not take place in August, but rather in September.

According to the schedule, the next federal holiday, for Labor Day, is scheduled for the first Monday in September, which in 2026 falls on Monday, September 7.

“In 1882, the first American labor unions proposed creating a holiday to recognize workers’ contribution to the country. In 1894, Congress declared the first Monday in September a federal holiday," explains USA gov about the history of this date.

Key information about this holiday that will take place in September

Authorities remind that both banks, as well as non-essential state offices and various private-sector businesses close their doors and stop in-person service during the holidays included in the official calendar.

Along these lines, most educational institutions, motor vehicle departments, and the postal service pause their regular operations. However, it is essential to check the regulations of each establishment in case there is an exception .

Although there may be changes subject to the special schedule, both ATMs and banking apps operate normally.

All the holidays remaining in 2026 confirmed by the official calendar

The upcoming days off for the United States will be distributed as follows