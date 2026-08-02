Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive their August 2026 payments according to the schedule set by the Social Security Administration (SSA). However, SSI recipients will see a change this month because their payment will arrive earlier than usual.

The August SSI payment will be sent on Friday, July 31, 2026, because August 1 falls on a Saturday. The early payment does not mean beneficiaries will receive an additional check.

The date a beneficiary receives their Social Security payment depends on their benefit type and, for most retirees and SSDI recipients, their birth date.

The payment schedule for August 2026 is:

Friday, July 31: SSI recipients receive their August payment early.

Monday, August 3: Beneficiaries who started receiving Social Security before May 1997, and some people who receive both Social Security and SSI.

Wednesday, August 12: Beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Wednesday, August 19: Beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of the month.

Wednesday, August 26: Beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of the month.

What to do if your Social Security payment is late

The SSA recommends checking a personal my Social Security account to review payment information. If a payment does not arrive on the expected date, beneficiaries should first check with their bank before contacting the agency.

The SSA released the August 2026 payment schedule, including dates for SSI, SSDI and retirement benefit checks.

For most recipients, Social Security payments are delivered electronically through direct deposit or other approved payment methods.